Watch: Official ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ mobile game teaser

(CBR) Marvel and Paris-based mobile game developer Gameloft have announced “Captain America: The Winter Soldier – The Official Game”, in development for smartphones and tablets.

Inspired by the upcoming Marvel Studios movie adaptation, the game will allow players to assume the role of Captain America as he leads an elite team of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents in a fight to stop a sinister global plot. A multiplayer mode offers the ability to join clans and to compete for a higher position in leagues.Gameloft and Marvel previously partnered for the mobile games “Spider-Man: Toxic City”, “Spider-Man: Total Mayhem”, “Iron Man 2” and “Iron Man 3”.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier – The Official Game” will be released in late March on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Android, ahead of the April 4 U.S. premiere of the film. Watch the game teaser trailer below.