Watch: One couple’s gross but frugal habits on ‘Extreme Cheapskates’

I’d like to think I try to be smart about my finances. Yet, I draw the line at sharing dental floss. You know who doesn’t? These people on “Extreme Cheapskates” (season premiere Wed. Oct. 23 at 9:00 p.m. on TLC). Never has a couple sharing the shower been so unsexy.

After a morning routine of sharing shampoo, a toothbrush and even dental floss, Karissa and Rick will log their electricity use and number of toilet flushes to determine who will owe more money at the end of each month. Yes, being cheap is a competition for these guys.

We will also meet Torski, a Virginia mother who completes the majority of her cleaning, cooking and housework between the hours of midnight and 5 AM to take advantage of lower electricity rates with her local power company.

Other featured cheapskates include: a firefighter who books his daughter”s sweet sixteen at a strip club because he got a great deal (oh, oh no) and a pregnant woman who is relying on her husband to save $200 by building a homemade breast pump (words fail, really).