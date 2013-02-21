Watch: One Direction takes on Blondie’s ‘One Way Or Another’ for a good cause

Say what you will about One Direction, and you”ve probably said a lot if you have a teenage girl anywhere in your family, but the British group”s heart is definitely in the right place in this sweet video for the quintet”s remake of Blondie”s “One Way Or Another.”

The single, which 1D performed at the Brit Awards last night, and video support Comic Relief, the British charity that fights poverty in Africa and the U.K. The group opted to shoot the video themselves and save the money it would have spent on a top-flight production and donate the money to Comic Relief.

Shot while on tour in New York, London, Japan and Africa, the clip follows the lads in airports, showers, playing with fans, driving their Japanese fans wild, practicing their aerobic dance moves and hanging out with British Prime Minister David Cameron, who proves to be not much of an actor, but a very good sport.

And what”s with the red noses? Red Nose Day is March 15 and it”s part of Comic Relief”s fundraising effort. Because who doesn”t ever think a clown”s red nose is funny?

Admit it, the clip is adorable.