Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If the episode of “SNL” Paul Rudd is hosting this Saturday does one thing, I hope it’s addressing that the man does not age. How does he look exactly the same now as he did in Clueless? What’s his secret? Is it virgin blood? The Fountain of Youth? A portrait hidden away in a dark room, Dorian Gray style?

Here’s also hoping he teaches this no-aging trick to musical guests Young Direction.

Follow RIOT on Twitter