Watch Peter Pan propose to Wendy in front of a live audience

01.15.14 5 years ago

Only two weeks in, and 2014 has its first highly produced, viral proposal video. Sandor Sturbl and Lilly-Jane Young play Peter Pan and Wendy in a touring production of “Peter Pan,” and recently performed in Lilly’s hometown of Scotland — which is where he popped the question, in front of hundreds of audience members and wearing tights.

And with that, every child in the audience will be confused about the meaning of the Peter Pan tale for the rest of their lives.

(via Jezebel)

