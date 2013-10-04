B

Watch Pink walk this way in new video for ‘Walk of Shame’

10.04.13 5 years ago

Pink is an ever bigger star in Australia than she is here, so she”s made a video of “Walk of Shame” for her Australian fans, but you can see it here too.

It”s a live performance clip, seemingly taken from her record-breaking run of 18 sold-out shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.The song, taken from Pink’s “The Truth About Love” album,  is a hilarious tune about taking the proverbial walk of shame the morning after so we hope that if the song becomes a single in the U.S., Pink does an appropriately goofy, funny video to accompany it, but in the meantime, enjoy this clip from Australia (h/t directlyrics.com).

Pink will be honored by Billboard as the magazine’s Woman Of The Year on Dec. 10 in New York.

Around The Web

TAGSbillboardMelbournePINKThe Truth About LoveWALK OF SHAMEWoman of the Year

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP