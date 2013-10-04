Watch Pink walk this way in new video for ‘Walk of Shame’

Pink is an ever bigger star in Australia than she is here, so she”s made a video of “Walk of Shame” for her Australian fans, but you can see it here too.

It”s a live performance clip, seemingly taken from her record-breaking run of 18 sold-out shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.The song, taken from Pink’s “The Truth About Love” album, is a hilarious tune about taking the proverbial walk of shame the morning after so we hope that if the song becomes a single in the U.S., Pink does an appropriately goofy, funny video to accompany it, but in the meantime, enjoy this clip from Australia (h/t directlyrics.com).

Pink will be honored by Billboard as the magazine’s Woman Of The Year on Dec. 10 in New York.