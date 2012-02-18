Watch: Puny Peter Parker gets hassled in new ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ clip

As Spider-Man, he finds himself up against such superhuman villains as The Lizard, but Peter Parker also has to face everyday villains like overzealous and super-suspicious doormen.

As seen in the clip below, Parker (“The Social Network’s” Garfield) faces down the doorman of gal pal Gwen Stacy’s (Emma Stone, unfortunately not seen in this clip) fancy NYC apartment building. Running the risk of revealing his identity as the Marvel superhero, Parker sheepishly backs down when said doorman challenges his presence there.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The highly-anticipated reboot was directed by Marc Webb (“500 Days of Summer”) and also stars Denis Leary as Gwen’s policeman pop and Rhys Ifans as The Lizard. The clip is from at MarkoftheSpider-Man.com.

Though he has big shoes to fill in replacing Tobey Maguire as the friendly neighborhood web slinger, Garfield seems to strike an ideal balance between bullied teen and brazen young adult (and he appears to be doing a convincing New York accent).



What do you think of Garfield’s performance in the clip?

“Amazing Spider-Man” opens nationwide in 2D and 3D July 3.