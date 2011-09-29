Watch: Radiohead plays ‘Fallon’ on Monday, takes the stage in New York

The Roseland Ballroom in New York holds around 3,200 people, but far more were shut out at Radiohead’s concert there last night (Sept. 28). The lines extended for blocks, in part because of anti-scalping measures from the band and in part from people seeking tickets.

But what we have is this: a setlist and a variety of video from night one of two from the British band.

Highlights reportedly included a snippet of a cover of R.E.M.’s “The One I Love,” plus some action on “Street Spirit (Fade Out)” from the Bends, “Myxomatosis” from “Hail to the Thief,”” Subterranean Homesick Alien” from “OK Computer” and a several “King of Limbs” tracks.

The 19-song set was also dotted with banter from Yorke. Of the “Lotus Flower” video, he said, “”That”s the video when I officially became an embarrassing dad. And I”m proud of it.” When he took to the piano, at one point he explained, “This is a piano.” Good.

Since then, Radiohead has announced they’ll be performing on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. They play again tonight: we’d recommend just setting your DVR.

As previously reported, this comes among a number of Radiohead performances in New York this week, on the heels of “The Colbert Report” and “Saturday Night Live.”

Hey All Tomorrow’s Parties people: hoping Portishead brings some friends?

Here is Radiohead’s night one setlist:

Bloom

Little By Little

Staircase

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Feral

Subterranean Homesick Alien

All I Need

Everything In Its Right Place (with “The One I Love” intro)

Lotus Flower

15 Step

Myxomatosis

Codex

The Daily Mail

Bodysnatchers

Reckoner

Encore:

Give Up The Ghost

The National Anthem

Morning Mr Magpie

Encore 2:

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Nude