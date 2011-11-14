Watch: Red Hot Chili Peppers tip hat to Raymond Pettibon in ‘Monarchy’ vid

If you were unfamiliar with the work of artist Raymond Pettibon before, the Red Hot Chili Peppers want to make sure you walk away from their “Monarchy of Roses” music video with a better understanding of him.

The clip is directed by prolific helmer Marc Klasfeld — who headed up the vid for RHCP’s “The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie” — and it was inspired by Pettibon in it’s swirling, jagged stop motion animations of primarily inky lines on a white background. Anthony Kiedis and Flea alternate in who gets to keep their shirt throughout, natch. Fun fact: Pettibon is the brother of Greg Ginn, punk legend and founder of Black Flag. Pettibon made the group’s infamous four-bar logo.

And thus, “Monarchy of Roses” becomes the official second single from latest album “I’m With You,” after “Maggie.”

The Chilil Peppers are currently on tour overseas.