Watch: Red Hot Chili Peppers tip hat to Raymond Pettibon in ‘Monarchy’ vid

11.14.11 7 years ago

If you were unfamiliar with the work of artist Raymond Pettibon before, the Red Hot Chili Peppers want to make sure you walk away from their “Monarchy of Roses” music video with a better understanding of him.

The clip is directed by prolific helmer Marc Klasfeld — who headed up the vid for RHCP’s “The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie” — and it was inspired by Pettibon in it’s swirling, jagged stop motion animations of primarily inky lines on a white background. Anthony Kiedis and Flea alternate in who gets to keep their shirt throughout, natch. Fun fact: Pettibon is the brother of Greg Ginn, punk legend and founder of Black Flag. Pettibon made the group’s infamous four-bar logo.

And thus, “Monarchy of Roses” becomes the official second single from latest album “I’m With You,” after “Maggie.”

The Chilil Peppers are currently on tour overseas.

Around The Web

TAGSMarc Klasfeldmonarchy of rosesraymond pettibonred hot chili peppers

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP