Texas governor Rick Perry compared homosexuality to alcoholism last week, and it turns out it's not because he once dated Louie Anderson. The politico clarified his views in this new Funny Or Die clip (starring out comic James Adomian as Perry) and featuring “Throwing Shade” podcast star Bryan Safi as an inquiring journalist. And hey, is that Vine kook Garrett Watts in back? I do believe so.
Watch Rick Perry Clarify His Views on Drunken Homosexuality
Louis VIrtel 06.19.14 4 years ago
