B-

Watch: Rihanna gets touchy in ‘You Da One’ music video

#Rihanna
12.23.11 7 years ago

In her latest music video, pop star Rihanna has her way… with herself.

In an ode to her lover, the Def Jam singer made clear her erm positions on several key cultural uh touchstones. She also sports her newly minted bottom-teeth grill and gives an instructional guide on smoking sexily in four different looks, which I will call: “Clockwork Orange,” full-body fishnet, glamor-puss and “nothing at all.”

It’s easy to see why “You Da One” was chosen as the second single from Ri-Ri’s latest “Talk That Talk”: while “We Found Love” takes listeners to Ibiza, it’s safe to drag them back to the beginning — the beginning of the album — in Dr. Luke style with a shock of Caribbean flavor. The video matches the sounds simply. There’s some lyrics, there’s some sex and some Rihanna self-referentials. Pretty. Standard.

What do you think of the video?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSRihannaYou Da One

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP