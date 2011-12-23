Watch: Rihanna gets touchy in ‘You Da One’ music video

In her latest music video, pop star Rihanna has her way… with herself.

In an ode to her lover, the Def Jam singer made clear her erm positions on several key cultural uh touchstones. She also sports her newly minted bottom-teeth grill and gives an instructional guide on smoking sexily in four different looks, which I will call: “Clockwork Orange,” full-body fishnet, glamor-puss and “nothing at all.”

It’s easy to see why “You Da One” was chosen as the second single from Ri-Ri’s latest “Talk That Talk”: while “We Found Love” takes listeners to Ibiza, it’s safe to drag them back to the beginning — the beginning of the album — in Dr. Luke style with a shock of Caribbean flavor. The video matches the sounds simply. There’s some lyrics, there’s some sex and some Rihanna self-referentials. Pretty. Standard.

What do you think of the video?