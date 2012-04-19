Watch: Rihanna is a many-limbed ‘Princess of China’ in video sneak

04.20.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

AP Photo/Koji Sasahara

Coldplay gave audience members at a recent Edmonton tour stop a special treat.

While the music video for their Billboard chart hit “Princess of China” feat. Rihanna has yet to see release, the band gave fans at the recent Ontario concert a first glimpse at the forthcoming clip that depicts the pop superstar as a multi-limbed Indian goddess, her many pairs of arms gyrating around her to the strains of the music.

At least that’s so far as we could tell with only the below fan-shot video as our guide – but hey, it looks pretty neat regardless.

Check out the footage from the concert below and let us know what you think in the comments!

“Princess of China” was featured on Coldplay’s most recent album, “Mylo Xyloto”. The song peaked at #20 on the Billboard 100.

