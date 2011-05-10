Watch: Rihanna’s ‘California King Bed’ is all linen and emoting

Need to find Rihanna? You could search the beaches of California, swimming in a sea of sheets and linen.

The Barbadian singer is pushing her sixth single from “Loud,” “California King Bed,” and she’s slowing it down and popping it up for the adult top 40 crowd.

It’s like Fergie’s “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” in musical and video direction. It’s replete with shirtless lovers (and in Fergie’s case, it was Milo Ventimiglia, oh hello), rolling around in bed all day like they don’t have jobs, a regrettable break, a hint of that ’90s “Water Runs Dry” nostalgia factor and references to odd bedroom fixtures (a California King Bed vs. a baby blanket).

Meanwhile, RiRi is under some intense scrutiny in the U.K., where the TV censors’ delicate sensibilities have been tickled by her “S&M” video. It’s been banned from daytime television airing, which puts any broadcast of it past the 9 p.m. hour. Perhaps the title “S&M” should have a been a warning? But besides the Patently Offensive Use Of Perez Hilton In Anything, I find the clip is more funny than it is noxious.

Rihanna will be on tour in June; check out dates here.

[Video after the jump…]