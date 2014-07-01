Watch Santana, Wyclef Jean, Avicii and Alexandre Pires’ World Cup Anthem: ‘We Will Find A Way’

Here”s how you do a World Cup anthem: The video for Santana, Wyclef Jean, Avicii, and Alexandre Pires” FIFA tune, “Dar Um Jeito (We Will Find A Way) came out today and it”s the hip-shaking theme we”ve been waiting for.

After one listen, it”s instantly more catchy than the Pitbull/Jennifer Lopez/Claudia Leitte mess, otherwise known as “We Are One.” The audio of the song has been out since May, but the visuals enhance the experience.

In the clip, we see Santana do some incredible shredding, as Wyclef and Pires perform the song, Pires, on the streets of Brazil. They don”t shy away from much of the country”s tremendous poverty, as we see a boy stringing together his own soccer ball and other signs of the overwhelming lack of wealth for much of the country-but the emphasis is on overcoming obstacles.

The song/video also highlights Brazilian percussionists. We wish we”d seen and heard more of that.

Santana, Pires and Jean will perform the song at the closing ceremony on July 13 in Rio. Aviciii, who is not seen in the clip, has not been confirmed for the closing ceremony..

What do you think of “We Will Find A Way?”