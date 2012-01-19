Watch: Santigold’s new video, ‘Big Mouth’ takes a dig at Lady Gaga

Let”s make one thing perfectly clear: Santigold is totally over you. In her trippy new video for “Big Mouth,” she has no use for you and your irritating ways so shut your trap.

The clip is a fun combo of childlike animation and live action as Santigold”s throwing attitude all over the place, backed up by her two-women crew S1Wettes.

Santigold also decides to take a swipe at Lady Gaga, who is represented as an animated blond mermaid. “Gaga-ga all slightly off/not me I take the loss,” she sings. We”re not really sure what that means, but it”s probably not good, especially since Gaga gets eaten by an underwater tiger.

[More after the jump…]

The sassy, fierce dance tune, full of tribal beats, is from Santigold’s forthcoming Downtown/Atlantic album, “Master of My Make Believe,” her first album since her 2008 debut.

“I still have the songs that sound very electronic and clubby… but I have a couple ballads on this one — my own type of ballads, where they just sound big,” she told Billboard of the release, which has been delayed a number of times. She”s working with a slew of producers on the project, including TV on the Radio”s Dave Sitek, Greg Kurstin, and Switch.