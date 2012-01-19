Watch: Santigold’s new video, ‘Big Mouth’ takes a dig at Lady Gaga

#Lady Gaga
01.19.12 7 years ago

Let”s make one thing perfectly clear: Santigold is totally over you.  In her trippy new video for “Big Mouth,” she has no use for you and your irritating ways so shut your trap.

The clip is a fun combo of childlike animation and live action as Santigold”s throwing attitude all over the place, backed up by her two-women crew S1Wettes.

Santigold also decides to take a swipe at Lady Gaga, who is represented as an animated blond mermaid. “Gaga-ga all slightly off/not me I take the loss,” she sings. We”re not really sure what that means, but it”s probably not good, especially since Gaga gets eaten by an underwater tiger.

[More after the jump…]

The sassy, fierce dance tune, full of tribal beats, is from Santigold’s forthcoming Downtown/Atlantic album, “Master of My Make Believe,”  her first album since her 2008 debut.

 “I still have the songs that sound very electronic and clubby… but I have a couple ballads on this one — my own type of ballads, where they just sound big,” she told Billboard of the release, which has been delayed a number of times. She”s working with a slew of producers on the project, including TV on the Radio”s Dave Sitek, Greg Kurstin, and Switch.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga
TAGSBIG MOUTHLADY GAGASANTIGOLD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP