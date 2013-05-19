Watch: Say goodbye to Stefon with this final ‘SNL’ appearance

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I don’t know how you’re handling it, but the news of the might-as-well-be-death of beloved “Weekend Update” correspondent Stefon is breaking my heart. Every time Bill Hader’s nightlife guru makes an appearance in an episode, I squeal with veritable glee (it’s disgusting). All I can do now is take solace in the fact that at least “SNL” gave Stefon the hero’s send-off he deserves in last night’s season finale.

And now? Let’s assume Stefon is off to open the hottest nightclub TV-character-Heaven has ever seen.