Watch: Say goodbye to Stefon with this final ‘SNL’ appearance

#Bill Hader #Seth Meyers #SNL
05.19.13 5 years ago

I don’t know how you’re handling it, but the news of the might-as-well-be-death of beloved “Weekend Update” correspondent Stefon is breaking my heart. Every time Bill Hader’s nightlife guru makes an appearance in an episode, I squeal with veritable glee (it’s disgusting). All I can do now is take solace in the fact that at least “SNL” gave Stefon the hero’s send-off he deserves in last night’s season finale.

And now? Let’s assume Stefon is off to open the hottest nightclub TV-character-Heaven has ever seen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Hader#Seth Meyers#SNL
TAGSBILL HADERsaturday night liveseth meyersSNL

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP