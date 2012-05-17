Watch: Scenes from The CW’s ‘Arrow,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Emily Owens MD’

When it came to showing advertisers the goods at their upfront, The CW offered up splashy, lengthy looks at “Arrow,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Emily Owens M.D.,” and intriguing midseason offerings “The Carrie Diaries” and “Cult.”

But for the general public? Just a single scene each from the pilots for “Arrow,” “Beauty” and “Emily.”

Boo, CW! Boo!!

Anyway, take a look at the very “Batman Begins” looking “Arrow” (Wednesdays at 8 p.m.) starring Stephen Ammell, Colin Donnell, Katie Cassidy, David Ramsey, Willa Holland, Susanna Thompson and Paul Blackthorne:

The very “Grey’s Anatomy” looking “Emily Owens M.D.” (Tuesdays at 9 p.m.) stars Meryl Streep’s very talented daughter Mamie Gummer (“The Good Wife”) along with Justin Hartley (in the clip), Michael Rady (not in the clip), Aja Naomi King (in it), Kelly McCreary (not) and Necar Zadegan (not, but mentioned!):

And an updated “Beauty and the Beast” (Thursdays at 9 p.m.) starring Kristin Kreuk and Jay Ryan:

I’m loving “Arrow” the most, liking Gummer but not much else in “Emily” and totally planning to skip “Beauty.”

How about you?