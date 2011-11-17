Watch: Scott Weiland takes us to a ‘Winter Wonderland’

11.17.11 7 years ago

Scott Weiland is getting his Bing Crosby croon on in this nostalgic video for “Winter Wonderland” from the Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver front man”s totally non-ironic take on one of the most popular holiday standards.

The tune is from Weiland”s “Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” out now, which features Weiland warbling through a number of Christmas classics surrounded by lush orchestrations and a big band.

[More after the jump…]

The clip would fit in perfectly in an episode of “Pan Am” or “Mad Men,” as a nearly unrecognizable Weiland, with his short, slick-backed hair,  enjoys the holiday with his G-rated bevy of beauties. For “Mad Man” fans, do you think the shots of the slide player are a little homage to the now classic “The Carousel” episode ?

Where”s my heavily-spiked eggnog?

Check out our gallery of other top 2011 Christmas titles here.

TAGSMost Wonderful Time of the YearSCOTT WEILANDstone temple pilotsvelvet revolverWinter Wonderland

