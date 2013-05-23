Watch: Seriously, this is how Neanderthals talked?

This video is by no means new, but it’s new to me, and perhaps it will be new to you, too. If it isn’t? You can still watch it half a dozen times in a row. Maybe call over a coworker or your cat? Perhaps you’d like to make this your ringtone? Or your offering for one of those video dating sites I always see on TV shows but have never encountered in real life?
I can’t decide what’s funnier: the actual fact that Neanderthals might have talked like THIS, or watching poor dopey Elliott recreate the sounds.
Join The Discussion: Log In With