Watch: Seriously, this is how Neanderthals talked?

05.23.13 5 years ago

This video is by no means new, but it’s new to me, and perhaps it will be new to you, too. If it isn’t? You can still watch it half a dozen times in a row. Maybe call over a coworker or your cat? Perhaps you’d like to make this your ringtone? Or your offering for one of those video dating sites I always see on TV shows but have never encountered in real life?

I can’t decide what’s funnier: the actual fact that Neanderthals might have talked like THIS, or watching poor dopey Elliott recreate the sounds.

Around The Web

TAGSbbcNeanderthal

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP