Watch: Showtime enlists a new ‘Homeland’ teaser

Shortly after ordering the new drama “Homeland” to series, Showtime released an extended teaser video that was little more than a few extended scenes to give a flavor for the pilot. On Sunday (May 22), Showtime dropped a more slickly cut-together trailer.
It begins with a quote from Sun Tzu, so you know it isn’t messing around. From there, it establishes the premise quickly: Damian Lewis plays an American POW, long thought lost behind enemy lines. He returns to the United States as a hero, but one frantic CIA agent (Claire Danes) thinks he may be part of a terrorist plot. Paranoia and “Manchurian Candidate” homages ensue.
“Homeland” was adapted from the Israeli format “Prisoners of War” by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and original creator Gideon Raff. The drama isn’t expected to premiere until early 2012 and production won’t begin until later this summer.
Check out the trailer:
“Homeland” looks really interesting. At first I thought it might be better as a mini-series, but it seems to have potential as a series, albeit, I don’t know how long. Claire Danes, Damian Lewis, and Mandy Patinkin look to have really great roles and performances; especially Danes, who after her role and accolades from “Temple Grandin” is going to be a serious actress to look at for television and film. Yes, she was always good, but her performance in “Temple” was magnificent; beyond anything I’ve ever seen her do. I like the fact that it’s playing on the War on Terror and how paranoid we are now days and how people are wanting to believe in hope that things won’t be so bad anymore especially since Osama died, but that’s not the case. This will be very interesting to follow. Showtime does great shows…but why cancel Tara? well, glad it was on anyways cause it was amazing!
Love that Lewis will be back on TV, plot doesn’t exactly grab me, but it’s worth watching a couple episodes to see how they play it.
