Watch: Showtime puts the ‘House of Lies’ pilot online

12.27.11 7 years ago 2 Comments
One of Showtime’s favorite promotional moves is to act as that drug pusher who offers you the first taste for free and leaves you jonesin’ for more.
It’s a strategy Showtime has reliably used for new seasons of “Weeds” and “Dexter” and for the pilots of shows like “Shameless” and this fall’s hit drama “Homeland.”
The latest Showtime offering to get the “Try a full episode now… subscribe for more later” treatment is the dark comedy “House of Lies,” which is now available in its entirety.  
The comedy, about flashy management consultants, stars Don Cheadle, Kristen Bell, Ben Schwartz and Josh Lawson. You were always going to be able to see the pilot for free, since its January 8 premiere is the capper to a free Showtime preview weekend, but now you can watch it early.
Check it out (and if there’s geoblocking, we apologize… not our fault):

TAGSdon cheadleHOUSE OF LIESkristen bellSHOWTIME

