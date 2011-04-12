Watch: Showtime teases new Claire Danes drama ‘Homeland’

#Homeland
04.12.11 7 years ago 3 Comments
Showtime has offered up a sneak preview of the newly ordered drama “Homeland,” featuring Claire Danes, Damian Lewis and Mandy Patinkin. 
The preview, mostly two extended clips focusing on Danes’ CIA officer Carrie Anderson, lays out the “Homeland” premise pretty clearly: A military raid in the Middle East leads to the rescue of a long-missing American POW (Lewis). Anderson, though, has reason to fear that the hero may actually be part of an Al Qaeda plot. Paranoia ensues.
“Homeland” was adapted from the Israeli format “Prisoners of War” by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and original creator Gideon Raff.
Production on the 12-episode run of “Homeland” won’t begin until this summer.
For now, check out the preview:

