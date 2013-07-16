Uh Oh: Watch some very awkward test footage from Kanye West’s failed HBO pilot

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ooooh my. It seems that back in 2007, “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” producer Larry Charles was involved in an HBO project starring Kanye West. The show was to essentially be Kanye’s own take on “Curb,” with the actor involved in various loosely improvised scenarios based on his own life. According to Larry Charles, Kanye had declared himself “the black Larry David.”

The verdict after watching this bit of test footage, in which Kanye participates in a Make-A-Wish visit? Kanye is decidedly not the black Larry David, the black Jerry Seinfeld, or even the black Wayne Knight.