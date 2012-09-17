Watch Soundgarden’s artsy trailer for ‘King Animal’

09.17.12 6 years ago

It”s four seasons in one day in the video trailer for “King Animal,” Soundgarden”s first album of new material in 15 years.

The cover art for the set, which comes out Nov. 13, shows a snow-covered field, with trees covered in frost. In the middle is a collection of animal skulls, artfully arranged  with horns and bones all perfectly aligned.

[More after the jump…]


The accompanying time-lapse video plays to a largely instrumental guitar track. Seasons change as the members of Soundgarden appear and disappear into the landscape, like ghosts. It”s beautiful and pretentious at the same time.

The band reunited for live shows two years ago and have been working up to the set, its first since 1996″s “Down On The Upside.” Earlier this year, they released “Live To Rise,” the end-title song for “The Avengers.”

Are you excited about Soundgarden”s return?

