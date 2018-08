(CBR) Spider-Man and his enemies are all over the place these days, with a recent Daily Bugle blog post hinting at the inclusion of the Enforcers in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”. But that was just the tip of the iceberg, as the wallcrawler swung by “Good Morning America” along with director Marc Webb to promote his appearance during this year”s New Year”s Eve celebration in New York City, which will include a new preview of the film.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(via SuperHeroHype)