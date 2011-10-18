Watch: Stone Roses confirm reunion, schedule two shows

The Stone Roses only had two albums, but the quartet are intact and all back together for the first time since 1995, ready to perform those songs plus some new material.

At a press conference in London today, frontman Ian Brown, guitarist John Squire, bassist Mani and drummer Reni confirmed they have gotten back together, and are creating new songs. They have slated just two homecoming shows, for Heaton Park on June 29 and 30 in 2012. Tickets for those go up for sale on Friday (Oct. 21) at 9:30 a.m. GMT.

The British troupe has posted video of the press conference at their newly launched website, thestoneroses.org, which includes the news that the band is plotting a world tour.

Now, the Stone Roses released their mostly perfect self-titled debut album in 1989. “The Second Coming” from 1994 paled in comparison. Fans of Brown’s dreamy vocals have endured years of solo albums since then, with just a couple highlights like 2001’s “Music of the Spheres” and “Stellify” from 2009’s “My Way.”

So in conclusion, I’m excited, but not that excited. From friends I know who were there, the rockers were hot and cold live, with some stupefying shows and then some yawn-inducing. With a catalog as tiny as theirs, making a set list shouldn’t be that difficult: just play the first album, and I’d be satisfied.

But get reunited Pulp over here? Now you’re talking.

Below are videos of the press conferences, plus “I Wanna Be Adored,” because why the hell not.