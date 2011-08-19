Watch: Stylish scares haunt cast in new ‘American Horror Story’ teaser

We’ve already seen the creepy clips/clues for FX’s upcoming “American Horror Story,” and now the cable network has released a short, tantalizing teaser.

With no dialogue, the 30-second “family portrait” clip shows us the name cast, including Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Denis O”Hare, Frances Conroy and Oscar-winner Jessica Lange, in the haunted house at the center of the series.

From “Glee” co-creators Ryan Murphy (who also created “Nip/Tuck”) and Brad Fulchuck, “Horror” looks — unsurprisingly — scary, sexy and oh-so-stylized, with a sparse piano-based theme to heighten the suspense. They’re probably won’t be any singing though, unless it’s of the creepy nursery rhyme variety.

The show centers on a therapist and his family (McDermott, Britton and daughter Taissa Farmiga) who move into a seemingly haunted house, where Lange shows up as the spooky, interfering woman next door.

“American Horror Story” premieres October 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.



