Watch: Taylor Swift hits the books in ‘The Story of Us’ video

Taylor Swift takes us to school in her new clip for “The Story of Us,” which premiered on MTV. Why not CMT, you might ask? In part, because she”s completely crossed over from country artist to pop star and, furthermore, the song, from “Speak Now,” is about as country as the Empire State Building.

In the clip, which recalls Tears for Fears” “Head Over Heels,” takes place in a school library (because, as Swift sings to her ex, she doesn”t even know “what page you”re on.”). Swift is decked out in a cute, prep-school uniform, not of the ravish-me-daddy Britney sort, but an appropriate, not gross version.

As she recounts the story of her relationship, which is supposedly about John Mayer, we see it lived out through various chapters: from the meet cute to the betrayal to the post-break-up, awkward run in. Though you couldn”t tell it from her acting in “Valentine”s Day,” Swift is a natural on camera and she seems to grow only more at ease.

Swift told MTV”s Sway that watching the video was tough. “The first thing you think of is the moment that inspired the song, which is that excruciating, awful moment when you run into an ex for the first time.”

What do you think of Swift”s “Story?”