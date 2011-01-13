Watch: Taylor Swift’s first nude scene in her ‘Back To December’ video

You can practically feel the cold coming off the screen in Taylor Swift”s new video for “Back to December,” her ballad allegedly about her relationship with Taylor Lautner. It”s the latest single from her album, “Speak Now,” which is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 again this week.
Because she”s a superstar, Swift, rocking the straight bangs, gets to stay warm in the video as she mopes around her house in nothing but a tank top and sweater (even when it starts to snow inside), bemoaning whatever insensitive thing she did to break this poor boy”s heart, while the object of her disaffection mopes too, but he”s walking through the snow, freezing. He doesn”t look like Lautner so much as Tom Welling, the guy from “Smallville.”
Less clothing = growing up, apparently. In Swift”s continued bid to transition to being seen as a teenager to a young woman, she does her part by never wearing pants in the video and even appearing nude in the bathtub, not that we can see anything. The guy just can”t seem to come in from the cold, literally and metaphorically. and Swift can”t escape the coldness in her heart.
We like that we don”t know how it all plays out. See for yourself and tell us what you think of the ending.
We can’t wait to hear the song Swift writes about Jake Gyllenhaal for her next album.
you guys need to re-watch the video, she is wearing a tank-top in the bathtub
taylor still has her clothes on in the bathtub, you can see the differences in color. chillin in a bathtub fully closed totally seems like a taylor swift kind of thing to do.
that’s funny that you guys titled the whole article about her being nude, when she’s fully clothed. she said to allure magazine in 2009, people just automatically picture you naked, and as much as I can prevent people picturing me naked, I’m going to.”
You know, I thought she had on a flesh-colored tank top, but wasn’t 100% sure. Thanks all you Eagle Eyes.
for sure. even if nothing is revealed, i feel like being openly naked is not something that taylor would do.
I love when articles written by one person say “we” instead of “I”……
omg, she’s wearing clothes in the tub and she’s wearing shorts. god, nothing like a scandalous title huh.
you got that right!
Taylor Swift is hot as can be but she is a little slut waiting to come out. Its only a matter of time till we see some nudes!
its true,one day its going to get to her.
it might be tommorow or even a year away,she could become a slut at any time.
i know taylor wouldnt do that