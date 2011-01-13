Watch: Taylor Swift’s first nude scene in her ‘Back To December’ video

You can practically feel the cold coming off the screen in Taylor Swift”s new video for “Back to December,” her ballad allegedly about her relationship with Taylor Lautner. It”s the latest single from her album, “Speak Now,” which is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 again this week.

Because she”s a superstar, Swift, rocking the straight bangs, gets to stay warm in the video as she mopes around her house in nothing but a tank top and sweater (even when it starts to snow inside), bemoaning whatever insensitive thing she did to break this poor boy”s heart, while the object of her disaffection mopes too, but he”s walking through the snow, freezing. He doesn”t look like Lautner so much as Tom Welling, the guy from “Smallville.”

Less clothing = growing up, apparently. In Swift”s continued bid to transition to being seen as a teenager to a young woman, she does her part by never wearing pants in the video and even appearing nude in the bathtub, not that we can see anything. The guy just can”t seem to come in from the cold, literally and metaphorically. and Swift can”t escape the coldness in her heart.

We like that we don”t know how it all plays out. See for yourself and tell us what you think of the ending.

We can’t wait to hear the song Swift writes about Jake Gyllenhaal for her next album.