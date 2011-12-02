Watch: Taylor Swift’s new video for ‘Ours’ with QB1!!!

12.02.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Taylor Swift unveiled her latest video for “Ours,” and it”s a sweet look at Swift as an office worker, stuck in a cubicle like the rest of us working stiffs.  She”s misunderstood, the copier is broken, she has to eat lunch alone, but she”s got a secret her co-workers will never understand: She has a hot, hot boyfriend, played in the video by Zach Gilford, QB1 from “Friday Night Lights!!!!”  Gilford, by the way, just got engaged in real life, so as adorable a couple as he and Swift make in the video, which is really adorable, he”s taken. Awwww… Swift wrote the treatment for the video, which is directed by Declan Whitebloom, who helmed “Mine.”

There”s a twist at the end that makes the video tug the heartstrings in a way Swift doesn”t usually take, which we”re not sure about. Otherwise it”s a really lovely, little video that captures the nice nature of the song. It”s those quiet ones you have to watch.

