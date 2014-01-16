Watch the 2014 Oscar nominations announcement

01.16.14 5 years ago 21 Comments

We’re just about 15 minutes away from the big announcement. At 5:40am PT (good GOD), Cheryl Boone Isaacs and Chris Hemsworth will announce this year’s Oscar nominees. If you’re tuning in online and steering clear of the horrors of E! and whatnot, you can watch the announcement via the livestream below (and knock out any first-blush reactions instantly as we prepare our initial reactionary coverage). See you soon.

