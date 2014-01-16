Watch the 2014 Oscar nominations announcement

We’re just about 15 minutes away from the big announcement. At 5:40am PT (good GOD), Cheryl Boone Isaacs and Chris Hemsworth will announce this year’s Oscar nominees. If you’re tuning in online and steering clear of the horrors of E! and whatnot, you can watch the announcement via the livestream below (and knock out any first-blush reactions instantly as we prepare our initial reactionary coverage). See you soon.
Wowwww
Very glad to see Jonah Hill, but Emma Thompson was shafted.
Also, David O. Russell hits for the cycle again. Eleven acting nominations for three movies.
Wowwwww, the biggest surprise, no matter how many predicted: LEONARDO DICAPRIO WASN’T SNUBBED.
To me, the thing that could *really* happen that would feel like a total shocker: Streep gets bumped for Adams, Redford gets bumped for Bale, and David O’Russell directs his 2nd movie in a row to receive 4 acting nominations in all 4 categories.
I don’t think it will happen… but right now, it feels like it *could* happen.
^^Called it! (Except the Meryl thing.)
Streep AND Adams in, Thompson out…wow…
Dallas Buyers Club for film editing…wow…
Jonah Hill is a two-time Oscar nominee…wow…
Oprah Winfrey is out…good, and here I thought at the season’s start that The Butler was a shoe-in for Oscar Best Picture
Gravity and AH lead with 10 nominations. 9 for 12YAS.
Yeah bummed about Emma Thompson, and also no nom for 12 Years for Cinematography. Who would have known 4 years ago (before Moneyball), that Jonah Hill would be nominated two times by age 30?
Really happy for FIRST TIME nominee Sally Hawkins!
And I stand corrected on this one…a few months ago, I openly questioned whether Hawkins had a shot here, didn’t think it would happen. Well,I guess that’s why I don’t get paid to do this stuff!
Lovvvve that Hawkins in. Blue Jasmine must have been the “10th”
KBJR- We all have hunches every season that are wrong. I’m sure Kris and Guy will testify to that. I was pretty certain Jonah Hill wouldn’t have an angle on this race, but I was wrong about that too.
The lone Ranger is in not just for makeup, but for visual effects as well…looks like we know our winner for Best Makeup…
Also, how can anyone justify nominating a film (The Lone Ranger) with lots of makeup effects against another (Bad Grandpa) with just one makeup job recognized?
What surprised me? No Hanks or Greengrass. Who would’ve thought that Abdi would be the last one standing out of those three? It seems WOWS is a very polorizing film. Some love it or hate it. And it seems the Academy loves it with Hill, Leo and the most telling factor, Scorsesse getting the Nom over Greengrass.
They didn’t love it enough for craft categories, which is kind of interesting.
Dallas Buyers Club getting an editing nod over Thelma Schoonmaker is really bizarre.
“Nebraska” should have gotten in for Editing. It’s tighter, crisper work than “The Descendants,” which Tent was nominated for in 2011.
“Nebraska” should have gotten in for Editing. It’s tighter, crisper work than “The Descendants,” which Tent was nominated for in 2011.
So called Bale and Dicaprio. Too much heat right at voting for both to miss. Though, it obv must have been close.
Surprised at relative strength of Ct Phillips in guilds and here but without Greengrass or Hanks.
Banks only Score.
Thought Pacific Rim was a sure thing for VFX. Guess not…
It’s almost as if they punished the stars of “Saving Mr. Banks” by snubbing them both! Definitely disappointed neither one made it (Hanks for CP, of course). Thompson deserved that nod moreso than Streep. However, I’m happy Adams is in. And Bale, so nice that he wasn’t overlooked because he was great, too. Russell is definitely an actors’ director, and the cast were uniformly swept in together.
BUT HAWKINS, OMG. Best news of the morning. My longshot wish came true. I didn’t care if it was Roberts or Winfrey who missed. (I actually would’ve been fine with Roberts only because I’m not keen on August.) But it’s nice that Squibb wasn’t the casualty.
I don’t mind this Hill nomination. This one was worthy. The fact that he has 2 nominations when others have 1 or none bothers me a bit, but then again, it bothers me that Swank won twice instead of just the first time. Meh, I’ll move on, of course! I was half-expecting Gandolfini after it became clear Brühl missed out. But I don’t really think his performance was strong enough; much too subtle. Nothing wrong with that on its own, but it probably didn’t move the voters enough. Then again, somehow Hill did in Moneyball, but I know Jonnybon will be on my ass about that, so i DIGRESS. =P
Thrilled to see such a hefty showing for Dallas!
Again, I think it’s awesome that Russell achieved a rare feat of getting acting nods in all four categories. I loved AH, but I would be okay if it didn’t win. I want his win to be big and pleasing to all. Then again, fuck that, because if he and/or his film wins, I’ll be overjoyed.
I suspect a Picture/Director split might occur this year. But if Cuarón wins, which film will be paired with it? 12 or Hustle? Hm….I guess we’ll see in due time. But I thought SLP (my fave, or 2nd after Beasts) was a possible upset, if any, last year. So perhaps AH is destined to do just that.
I could see a 4-way split between Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, and Adapted Screenplay: Hustle, Cuarón, Her, Slave. It could happen.
I’m glad the lineup is packed with quality and I’m excited for the remainder of the season. Now, time to finish watching Saving Mr. Banks and lament about its snubs!