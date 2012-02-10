Watch: ‘The 9/11 Tapes: Chaos in the Sky’ as alternative Valentine’s weekend programming

02.10.12 6 years ago

Not everyone wants to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend, and especially not with fluffy rom-coms. Instead, consider something completely different — a closer look at a tragic chapter in recent history. “The 9/11 Tapes: Chaos in the Sky” (Sun. Feb. 12 at 9 pm. on Discovery). The show pulls from hundreds of hours of audio recordings to tell the story of 9/11 through the voices of air traffic controllers, military commanders and even those on the hijacked planes. 

No, it won’t be as cute and cuddly as some lightweight romance, but singletons might just feel a little less sorry for themselves about not getting a box of chocolates from a special someone after watching this. 

