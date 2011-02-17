Watch: The Cars reveal first new song in two decades, ‘Blue Tip’

Oh man, and I thought I dorked out when Devo dropped their new material.

The surviving members of The Cars have reunited and now the fruits of their recording sessions are finally arriving. The late-’70s/early ’80s rock outfit has unleashed “Blue Tip,” their first new song in 24 years.

Twenty-four. Years.

I had low expectations, despite the fact that I think Ric Ocasek is one of the most stellar rock frontmen of all time (no, I’m not exaggerating, just buy me a drink and I’ll defend my thesis).

“Blue Tip” is solid. My hipster friends would play this at their Four Loko parties (if only it was on vinyl already…). My parents might put it on at their first barbecue this year. And as impossible as the maneuver is, a bunch of Austin pop-rock bands just deleted their MySpace pages to throw in the towel

Thanks to TwentyfourBit; now I’m excited for the full-length, “Move Like This,” due May 10. Perhaps a a resurgence in mini-skirts and checkerboard print is next? At least we got the Ray-Bans right.