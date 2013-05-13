Watch the first trailer from NBC’s retro take on ‘Dracula’ with Rhys Meyers

It’s hard to argue that NBC’s new series “Dracula” doesn’t come with a pedigree. Starring “The Tudors” star and Golden Globe winner Jonathan Rhys Meyers, the show is also has the producers of “Downton Abbey” behind the scenes. They may have been able to reuse a few of the costumes from that show, too.

Set in the late 19th century, the show follows Dracula after his arrival in London posing as an American entrepreneur who wants to bring modern science to Victorian society. He’s especially interested in the new technology of electricity, which promises to brighten the night — useful for someone who avoids the sun. But he has another reason for his travels: he hopes to take revenge on those who cursed him with immortality centuries earlier. Everything seems to be going according to plan… until he becomes infatuated with a woman who appears to be a reincarnation of his dead wife.

“Dracula” will be coming to NBC on Fridays this fall.