Watch the first trailer of ABC’s ‘Killer Women’ and its ‘badass’ lead

ABC has a Texas Ranger procedural on the docket for midseason, “Killer Women.” As this feisty trailer suggests, Molly Parker (Tricia Helfer) is committed to finding the truth and seeing justice served, but she’s not afraid to break the rules. Or play tough. Or act like the boys, though some of the boys don’t respect her. Sigh. The show is also produced by Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”).

While Parker is surrounded by law enforcement colleagues who want to see her fail, including Police Lieutenant Guillermo Salazar (Vic Trevino), the Rangers have her back, led by Company Commander Luis Zea (Alex Fernandez). Molly has also got her brother, Billy (Michael Trucco), and his wife Nessa (Marta Milans). On the verge of getting divorced from her smarmy husband, Jake (Jeffrey Nordling), Molly begins an affair with sexy DEA Agent Dan Winston (Marc Blucas).

“Killer Women” stars Tricia Helfer (“Battlestar Galactica”) as Molly Parker, Mark Blucas (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) as Dan, Marta Milans (“Shame”) as Nessa, Alex Fernandez (“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”) as Luis and Michael Trucco (“Battlestar Galactica”) as Billy.

“Killer Women” was written by Hannah Shakespeare and is executive-produced by Sofía Vergara (“Modern Family”), Martin Campbell, Ben Silverman, Luis Balaguer, Electus, Latin World Entertainment. The pilot was directed by Larry Trilling. “Killer Women” is produced by ABC Studios.

“Killer Women” will show up sometime midseason, but until then, you have this clip.