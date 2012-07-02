Watch: The full Adam Lambert + Queen concert from Kiev

Adam Lambert opened his first of four dates as frontman for Queen Saturday in Kiev, Ukraine and you can watch the full two-hour set below.

Yes, it”s as big, glam, and over the top as you”d expect.

In a leather jacket complete with silver shoulder spikes, Lambert, who played with Queen on “American Idol,” conjures up the spirit of Freddie Mercury. Of course, Lambert would be the first to admit that no one can replace the awesome Mercury, but he gives it a good try and he certainly has the full-throttle vocal power. While Lambert sounds good, he seldom looks like he”s able to loosen up and just go for it: it”s more as if he”s concentrating really, really hard, eager to do Mercury justice, which is actually very sweet and respectful.

“Under Pressure,” with Queen’s Roger Taylor singing David Bowie’s part with Lambert, starts at around 21 minutes and is a definite high point for Lambert fans. “Bohemian Rhapsody” comes in at 1:40 (with video of footage in the background…in fact the “Mama Mia/opera part is the video, not Lambert).

You have three more chances to watch Lambert rock with Queen: They’ll play London’s Hammersmith Odeon July 11-12 and 14 to make up for the cancellation of Sonisphere 2012, which they were slated to play.

