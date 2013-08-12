Watch: ‘The Man with the 132 lb. Scrotum’ goes for a walk

08.12.13 5 years ago

Just in case you’re having a bad day — maybe you’ve been stuck in traffic, or you’re feeling less than attractive — you may want to watch this clip. There is, in fact, someone who’s had a much worse day than what you’re having; the guy with the 132 pound scrotum. 

On August 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET, TLC airs the aptly named one-hour special “The Man with the 132 lb. Scrotum,” which introduces us to Wesley Warren Jr. A 49-year-old Las Vegas man, he lives with a rare condition called scrotal lymphedema (thus, that 132 pound scrotum). In this clip, we see a little bit of just how much it sucks to have this condition. Walking, getting into a car, getting dressed — none of these very basic activities are fun or easy. So, if you’re feeling sorry for yourself for any reason, we’re thinking this clip might be just the thing to remind you that, no matter how bad it is, it really could be worse. 

Viewer discretion advised

