Watch: The Shins release new videos for ‘Bait and Switch’ and Funny Or Die

#Funny or Die
03.02.12 6 years ago

The Shins” video for “Bait And Switch” opens as if it”s going to be a take-off on “Twilight,” full of tall, green trees and a chyron that puts the setting squarely in the Pacific Northwest– in Portland,  Ore., specifically.

Instead of werewolves and vamps, we get James Mercer and the rest of his Shins crew in a cabin that is amazingly well-appointed with guitars to die for.  The song, from March 20″s “Port Of Morrow” is about a “simple man” whose love tears everything apart.

[More after the jump…]

While there”s nothing funny about the lyrics or the video for “Bait and Switch,”  The Shins” Funny or Die clip, “Clapping Butter,” is definitely giggle-worthy.

 The band is in the studio in an effort to find the perfect sound and each is worser than worse,  although the producer loves it. Then Mercer comes in to add  a clap (complete with a script for his clap) and he is a complete failure until… he gets a little assistance from some Clapping Butter. The sound effects as he sticks his hand into the goo is enough to make you shudder. 

Don”t tune out until you hear the final “Clapping Butter” theme song. Words to the wise.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Funny or Die
TAGSBait and SwitchClapping ButterFUNNY OR DIEJames MercerPort of MorrowTHE SHINS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP