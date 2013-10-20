Watch: The teaser for ‘Doctor Who”s 50th anniversary special

“The Day of the Doctor” isn’t until next month, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t time to get excited about the “Doctor Who” 50th anniversary special right now. The BBC announced today that the special, which premieres Sat. Nov. 23, will be 75 minutes long and will host a bevy of familiar faces.

The Day of the Doctor stars Matt Smith (How to Catch a Monster), David Tennant (Broadchurch), Jenna Coleman (Dancing on the Edge), with Billie Piper (Secret Diary of a Call Girl) and John Hurt (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Alien). This is the first time David Tennant and Billie Piper have appeared in the series since their farewells in 2010.

Even though it will cover nostalgic terrain for longtime fans, the BBC promises that the special will “be an opportunity for those new to the series to jump onboard.” So, you don’t have to have one of those “my other car is a Tardis” license plate holders to get it.

Will you be watching?

