Watch the teaser trailer for season two of ‘Vikings’

If you’ve been anxiously awaiting the second season of the scripted series “Vikings,” good news — not only is the show returning to History in February, the teaser trailer just released hints at drama to come.

As “Glory and Gore” by Lorde plays, we see Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) with fire in his eyes — and a crumbling skull, which might give us a hint of anguish to come. It’s not much, but it will probably be enticing to the many fans who showed up for last season. “Vikings” was the top new cable series of the year with an average of 4.3 million viewers.

Will you be watching “Vikings”?