Watch the teaser trailer for season two of ‘Vikings’

12.09.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

If you’ve been anxiously awaiting the second season of the scripted series “Vikings,” good news — not only is the show returning to History in February, the teaser trailer just released hints at drama to come. 

As “Glory and Gore” by Lorde plays, we see Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) with fire in his eyes — and a crumbling skull, which might give us a hint of anguish to come. It’s not much, but it will probably be enticing to the many fans who showed up for last season. “Vikings” was the top new cable series of the year with an average of 4.3 million viewers. 

Will you be watching “Vikings”?

Around The Web

TAGSTravis FimmelVIKINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP