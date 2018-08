Here are a couple new promos from AMC for the next episode of “The Walking Dead,” “Isolation” — where it looks like the sickness plaguing the survivors is getting worse by the second.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Plus, if you’re interested in the making-of “Infected,” last night’s episode, check out these sweet behind the scenes videos below — but be aware that there are some massive spoilers within.

Airs Sundays on AMC