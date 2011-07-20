Watch: The webslinger starts over in new ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ teaser

It’s here…
On the eve of Comic-Con, Columbia has released the first peek at the upcoming re-boot “The Amazing Spider-Man,” and it looks very promising.
Following in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield (“The Social Network”) appears to make a convincingly awkward teen as we see quick flashes of Peter Parker and his transformation into Spidey.
The teaser offers glimpses of Martin Sheen and Sally Field as Uncle Ben and Aunt May, but the clip largely belongs to Garfield and Emma Stone, as love interest Gwen Stacy.
The second half of the teaser is dominated by POV footage depicting the wall crawler swinging around the concrete canyons of Manhattan. Feels a bit like a video game. It’s there that we finally get a (slightly obscured) look at the costume. It looks like Spider-Man alright. Noticeably absent from the teaser are any images of the film’s main villain, the Lizard (Rhys Ifans).
The film opens nationwide in 3D and 2D on July 3, 2012.
Watch and comment below:
Those POV shots should look great in 3D — I think 3D works best when it simulates the sensation of flight.
promising? Looks like a total re-tread of Raimi’s first movie. Why oh why do we need another spidey origin story? And the POV looks like an Xbox game. This trailer hurt my excitement for this movie hardcore. Seriously, another origin story?
I loved the first two ones (number 3 was a huge letdown). And I think it’s too soon for a reboot (specially if we’re going AGAIN with the same origin story)
But I think too the franchise needed to break with Raimi’s vision, and I really like what I saw here.
Spiderman 3, Xmen Origins, and Last Stand are exactly the reason why marvel needs it’s characters under one roof. The studios just dont respect them enough. Hopefully they learned this lesson, but there’s no way to tell until we see the lesser ones like FF or Ghostrider. Ill see the new spider man, andrew garfield looks good as peter, sally fields has that matronly vibe that the raimi aunt may needed. It was smart to avoid green goblin for now though
Not nuts about the preview. It all looks a little solemn for me. Spider Man has his tragic backstory, sure, but he’s generally a fun, wisecracking hero. The Raimi movies (though I liked the first 2) missed a lot of that, with Spidey being kind of a mopey sad sack. I was hoping this one would make him a more energetic quick witted guy.
I guess it might still, since we haven’t seen much, but there’s a very strong ‘look how serious this all is’ vibe to the trailer and not much humor.
Great Point!! That is part of the love the fans have with Spider-man is he is quick witted and sarcastic. He has always had a great personality but damaged inside. I hope they go the direction you talked about as well.
swings in nicely?! he looks like a doosh.
Sorry to sound like a stereotypical fanboy, but I hate it. I hate it, hate it, hate it. It’s bad enough that they tell us the origin story AGAIN, just 10 years after they did the last time and less than 5 years after the last SEQUEL to it came out. But why is Peter Parker suddenly a gloomy, hoody wearing Emo kid with a Robert Pattinson haircut? And does anybody think it is a good idea to suck all the fun out of Spider-Man? I know, nerds think “Dark & gritty = awesome”, but Spidey isn’t Batman. Some superheroes shouldn’t be too joyless.
Okay, maybe the movie will be more fun than the trailer makes it look like, but I won’t find it out until it’s free TV run. (And not necessarily on its first showing.)
Is there anyone anywhere on Earth that doesn’t know the Spider-Man origin story at this point? I’m seriously asking, because every damn movie is just a retread of the previous movies, and it’s just boring.
He doesn’t make a convincingly awkward teen at all. Maguire was 100 time more believable as a nerdy teen.
Maguire was the WORST superhero of ALL-TIME!!! You might have thought he was believable as a nerdy teen but he was NEVER believable as Spider-man. Also, Peter Parker was a nerd but he still was a good looking guy. Maguire was none of those things. He was the worst part of those movies!!!
I sure hope the final FX work is better than we see here. If I want a video game, I’ll buy a video game.
Not sure why we need to revisit the origin.
I don’t get it. Why is this a reboot? Everyone is up to speed on the character and the origin — and yes, Sony, that includes the 12 year-old boys you’re relying on for big box office. I assure you that every one of them has seen the Sam Raimi movies on a TV, a MacBook, an iPhone, and probably a watch. If a woman gives birth to a baby while waiting in line for this movie, that baby will come out of the womb reciting Uncle Ben’s “responsibility” creed. The only people who don’t know who Spider-Man is probably don’t know what a movie is, either, so you’re not leaving any money on the table in that department.
The 2002 Spiderman film was great. But Spiderman 2 was fantastic; it eclipsed the original in every way possible. Why? BECAUSE THE ORIGIN STORY WAS OUT OF THE WAY. Peter Parker was Spiderman right from the opening scene; we didn’t need to wait 30 minutes to pretend to be surprised when he got bitten by the spider, and we didn’t need to wait an hour to see him really use his powers.
The obsession with superhero origin stories is getting ridiculous and I can’t even see how it makes financial sense. The 80s-90s Batman films all made gangbusters money, and not a SINGLE ONE of them bothered with an origin story. “Batman Begins” felt fresh because it genuinely was — we’d never seen Bruce Wayne put on the suit for the first time on the big screen. “Superman Returns” was kind of a dud both critically and financially, but does anyone think that was because people didn’t understand how Superman got his powers and why he chose to live his life as an average dork?
I don’t have a problem with Sony milking this property for everything it’s worth, especially since they’ve done a good job with it so far. But “capturing a new generation of viewers” or whatever is not as hard as they think it is, and it certainly doesn’t require re-telling the same story every several years.