Watch: The webslinger starts over in new ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ teaser

It’s here…

On the eve of Comic-Con, Columbia has released the first peek at the upcoming re-boot “The Amazing Spider-Man,” and it looks very promising.

Following in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield (“The Social Network”) appears to make a convincingly awkward teen as we see quick flashes of Peter Parker and his transformation into Spidey.

The teaser offers glimpses of Martin Sheen and Sally Field as Uncle Ben and Aunt May, but the clip largely belongs to Garfield and Emma Stone, as love interest Gwen Stacy.

The second half of the teaser is dominated by POV footage depicting the wall crawler swinging around the concrete canyons of Manhattan. Feels a bit like a video game. It’s there that we finally get a (slightly obscured) look at the costume. It looks like Spider-Man alright. Noticeably absent from the teaser are any images of the film’s main villain, the Lizard (Rhys Ifans).

The film opens nationwide in 3D and 2D on July 3, 2012.



Watch and comment below: