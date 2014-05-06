Watch the ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ easter egg from ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ now

(CBR) IGN has posted the full “X-Men: Days of Future Past” stinger that can be seen after the “Amazing Spider-Man 2” credits.

Featuring Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Lucas Till as Havok, Evan Jonigkeit as Toad, Josh Helman as William Stryker and more, the one-minute sequence paints a picture of mutant troops about to be discharged back to the United States.

In addition to the familiar cast members of “Days of Future Past,” the clip also features two new mutants that seem to be drawn from the comics — a tattooed young man who bears an uncanny resemblance to “Young X-Men” character Ink, and another mutant who looks quite a bit like “New X-Men's” Quill. (Even though the character already appeared in “X-Men: The Last Stand”).

The stinger at the end of “Amazing Spider-Man 2” is a neat bit of cross-promotion between Sony and Fox, though it doesn't indicate a crossover between the “Spider-Man” and “X-Men” franchises. The deal came about during Sony's negotiations with Fox to bring Marc Webb back to direct the “Amazing Spider-Man” sequel. (Webb was under contract with Fox Searchlight to deliver another film following “(500) Days of Summer”.)

The results of the deal were that Webb would return for “Amazing Spider-Man 2,” but Sony would have to promote “Days of Future Past” for free. “Amazing Spider-Man 2” is in theaters now. “X-Men: Days of Future Past” debuts May 23.

