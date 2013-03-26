Watch this amazing, dramatic new Yeah Yeah Yeahs ‘Sacrilege’ music video

I’m kind of in love with this new music video for Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Sacrilege.” So much that, if I can’t have it, I’ll destroy it and feel justified in doing so.

That part of the fantastical plot that follows the central character, played by model Lily Cole, whose “look” of innocence and mischief plays into the ultimate fantasies of the men (and one woman) around her. The clip plays backwards, telling the story of just how a young girl like her and a young man get bound, shot and left burning to die in the middle of a field.

There’s a literal take on this story — that she actually does fall into bed with all these men (and one woman) — but I think what directors of Megaforce are trying to convey is how lustful fantasies lead one to feel ownership over women, a possession of them and the feelings of betrayal when they can’t be had. Each scenario plays out specific to each’s delusion, with costumes and action and even position. (Guess who they had in missionary! It’s sacrilege!) As the characters watch what the ydesire burn, there’s a flicker of justification, as if it were her (and the man’s) fault.

The twist to this beautiful woman’s inability to be “had” lies at the end of this short film, or rather its beginning. Appropriate for the day, no?

It’s pretty hot, and not just because of the flames. Well played, sirs.

Yeah Yeah Yeah’s single “Sacrilege” is featured on the band’s forthcoming album “Mosquito,” due on April 16. Check out tour dates listed below the vid.

