The critics are having their say on “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and we”re already seeing some divided responses online, but here”s what iconic film cricics Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert battling with John Simon, a grumpy theatre critic, as “Return of the Jedi” opened in 1983.

It”s pretty fascinating stuff. Take a look below and let us know what you think!

(Thanks to GeekTyrant for the find.)