Watch: Odin punishes, Natalie Portman charms, big guys fight in new ‘Thor’ clips

Can’t wait until May 6 to see “Thor” on the big screen (and in IMAX 3D, natch)?
Then check out these three brief clips to get an idea of what director Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of the classic Marvel comic book series will look like.
In clip one, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gets in a whole lot of trouble with his dear old dad, Odin (Sir Anthony Hopkins), whose punishment kicks off the Thor-on-Earth storyline.
Clip two features some muddy wrestling and a glimpse of Mjolnir, Thor’s mythical magic hammer (cue led Zep’s “Immigrant Song”). Plus, a man with a bow appears to be watching…Robin Hood? Legolas? Green Arrow? You’ll just have to wait and see the movie.
Finally, clip three brings some comic relief. Natalie Portman and Kat Dennings visit the hospital while Thor fights his way through the medical ward. Those hospital bills are enough to drive anyone berserker.
Read Drew McWeeny’s review here.
OK the odin clip was bad ass, cant wait for next friday
hmmm… what are the odds the quick clip of the guy with the compound bow was a tie in to Hawkeye in the Avengers?
Yes, since he is played by Jeremy Renner (released 27th April in France). Nice hints too at Stark and Banner :)
One of those rare moments when I am happy to be in India. The movie released here on 29th April.
A great movie. Only thing is the 3D was unnecessary IMO!
And yea, the sniper guy with the compound bow COULD be hawkeye!
Also, don’t forget to watch the post-credits scene!