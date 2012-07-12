Watch: TLC’s ‘Strange Sex’ wants you to view a breastfeeding husband

07.12.12 6 years ago

As you likely already know, I make it part of my job to hunt for programming in the strange, dark corners of basic cable. Accordingly, some of the stuff I find is not only strange, it puts the word right in the title so you won’t be surprised by how absolutely weird some of this stuff is. So, when I see the third season premiere of TLC’s “Strange Sex” on Sun. July 15, I should be prepared to see a grown-ass man breastfeeding, vaginal rejuvenation surgery and a woman with size 102ZZZ natural breasts. I won’t be, of course, but in theory I should be.

Warning : After you see the clip below you may not be comfortable around baby bottles for a while. Or guys with unfortunate facial hair and ponytails. Although honestly, is that such a bad thing? 

Around The Web

TAGSSTRANGE SEX

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP