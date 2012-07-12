Watch: TLC’s ‘Strange Sex’ wants you to view a breastfeeding husband

As you likely already know, I make it part of my job to hunt for programming in the strange, dark corners of basic cable. Accordingly, some of the stuff I find is not only strange, it puts the word right in the title so you won’t be surprised by how absolutely weird some of this stuff is. So, when I see the third season premiere of TLC’s “Strange Sex” on Sun. July 15, I should be prepared to see a grown-ass man breastfeeding, vaginal rejuvenation surgery and a woman with size 102ZZZ natural breasts. I won’t be, of course, but in theory I should be.

Warning : After you see the clip below you may not be comfortable around baby bottles for a while. Or guys with unfortunate facial hair and ponytails. Although honestly, is that such a bad thing?