Watch: ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ to bring back the crazy in September

08.13.13 5 years ago

Have you been yearning for some pint-sized drama and questionable parenting on your TV screen? Then rejoice, for TLC’s “Toddlers & Tiaras” is retuning on Wed. Sept. 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET. 

As usual, each hour-long episode continues to feature pint-sized beauty queens and their “passionate” (read: insane) parents as they vie for the coveted crown at their local pageants. The show gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the lifestyles of these young competitors and their families as they prepare for and compete in each competition, ensuring these kids will someday have a vibrant future working a pole or asking, “Would you like fries with that”? 

The new episodes feature a pageant mom who competes and actually outplaces her daughter, more rivalries between contestants, and one pageant that has a never-before-seen stand out on stage – a horse.

Watch the clip… if you dare.

