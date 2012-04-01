Watch: ‘Total Recall’ trailer plays close to original with smart new twists

I am often surprised at the loyalty people display towards the 1990 “Total Recall.”
It is a film with some great ideas embedded in it, many of which were either lifted from the Philip K. Dick short story, and some of which were created by Gary Goldman and Paul Verhoeven during the film’s lengthy development process.
It is also a film that is bogged down by the baggage of its star, and there is no one on Earth who is ever going to convince me that Arnold Schwarzenegger was the right guy to play that part. And as much as I adore the Verhoeven of “Robocop,” I sort of hate the Verhoeven of “Recall.” I think it is one of the flat-out ugliest blockbusters of the ’90s, fake and garish and dated the second it was released.
Looking at the trailer for the new “Total Recall,” it’s obvious that they started with the movie when building this remake. This is not a new adaptation of the same story, no matter what they say, because so many of the elements that we see here were created for the film. That’s fine. Even the title is a nod to the fact that they are directly remaking the film.
There’s already one moment that they included here that plays more as it was originally intended, and that’s the moment where Quaid, a normal guy with a normal life, suddenly goes into killing machine mode and destroys everyone in the room without even knowing how he did it. That moment sums up the most appealing idea in the film for me, in which a guy starts to suspect that his programming, buried beneath the personality he believes is his, is asserting itself and his real identity is starting to emerge. Colin Farrell may be a movie star, and he may be in good shape, but he’s not the superhuman cartoon that Schwarzenegger was. When Colin Farrell snaps and kills everyone in the room, that’s surprising. When Arnold does it, that’s just Wednesday.
I have not been the biggest fan of Len Wiseman’s work, but I don’t dislike him actively. I just think the “Underworld” films are sort of silly and forgettable. I like a lot of what we see here, and if he makes a fun, slick, smart action movie out of this, I’m excited. I think the idea still has untapped potential. I like Bryan Cranston as this movie’s Ronnie Cox. I like the ladies he’s cast opposite Farrell, and there’s something fun about Wiseman casting his real-life wife as this awful murderous fake wife that Farrell has to fight.
As trailers go, I think this one gets the job done. It doesn’t put this at the top of my must-see list, but it at least suggests that they’re making choices that justify the remake.
“Total Recall” arrives in theaters August 3, 2012.
Isn’t that Paul Verhoeven’s M.O. though, Drew? Between Robocop, Starship Troopers, Basic Instinct, Showgirls, and Hollow Man, Verhoeven never seemed like he was interested in the aesthetics of the genre he was working in, as much as he was in subverting them; creating an enjoyable genre film, as well as a pseudo-pastiche.
I’d actually argue that Total Recall is one of the better Philip K. Dick adaptations, because of Verhoeven’s involvement with it.
I’d rather have a daring filmmaker like Verhoeven subvert source material to his own creative ends, than an uninspired filmmaker like Len Wiseman do a rote translation.
Sorry, Drew. But you’re dead wrong on this one.
“Total Recall is pretty much just a big dumb Arnold movie,” the same way The Terminator films and Predator are big dumb Arnold movies? If anything, Total Recall has a more nuanced performance than most Arnold films, and the ideas behind the film are more interesting than most Arnold films.
It sounds like you take more issue with Arnold, and his inclusion in the film, than you do with Total Recall itself.
And who cares if “Starship Troopers is so obnoxiously on the nose with its “satire” that it shits all over the Heinlein novel?” The Heinlein novel was shit to begin with.
Heinlein wrote digestible junk for thirteen year old boys. He wrote the comic book equivalent of speculative literature. A good essay on the importance of Heinlein’s literary output is Michael Moorcock’s “Starship Stormtroopers,” which can be found here:
[flag.blackened.net]
The only novel of Heinlein’s that doesn’t seem ridiculous as an adult is “Stranger in a Strange Land,” and that one is arguable. At least Verhoeven realized how garbage the source material was, and was willing to acknowledge that by making his film adaptation of Starship Troopers a satire.
Robocop is great, but Total Recall and Starship Troopers, and the ideas behind them, haven’t aged, and are still worth watching today. I’m sorry you can’t see that.
I’m gonna go ahead and side with Drew on this one. RoboCop >>> Total Recall.
Read the comments, Jonnybon.
The argument isn’t whether or not Robocop is greater than Total Recall, it’s whether or not Total Recall is worth a damn as a movie, which it is.
Completely disagree, Drew. I just watched the original again last night, and it really is what the producers were aiming for — the Thinking Man’s Action Picture.
The brilliance of Verhoeven’s approach is to allow the film to work both ways from start to finish, using subtle clues throughout. It’s also both smarter and more effective than Nolan’s use of the same trickery in Inception.
On top of that, you get some of the most disturbing violence in a mainstream film — one of the only times you ever see innocent bystanders get shot in a public gun-chase, and definitely the only time I ever saw the hero use one of them as a human shield. The whole thing feels like a nightmare spiraling out of control, exactly as it should.
I think you’re wrong about that crucial moment where the programming kicks in, too. It totally works, and it works because the brilliant performer in Arnold Schwarzenegger brought that same naivety to the moment as in that first pit-fight in Conan —- sure, he has the body and the power, but he’s never used it in this way before, and he’s genuinely shocked at the results of his strength.
Removing Mars and replacing Arnold/Verhoeven with Colin/Wiseman = weak, top to bottom.
Although I do think Total Recall is decent, I wouldn’t say that it entirely works both ways. You can’t ignore the elephant in the room, the elephant in this case being the giant fucking action figure that is Arnold Schwarzenegger. He started out looking like a superhero to begin with, not the everyman he supposedly is. You could call it clever in a meta way, but it’s not. Wiseman is far less iconoclastic or intelligent a filmmaker than Verhoeven, so this will probably be serviceable and ultimately disposable, but I wouldn’t say that Total Recall is remake-proof, as it’s very much a product of its time and could benefit from different interpretations.
I’m with Sean and Vlaszlo on this one. I think the key to my disagreement with Drew is that he says “big dumb Arnold movie” like that’s a bad thing. That’s the genius of it, it has ridiculous Arnold one-liners and action and works as mainstream summer blockbuster effects type entertainment, but it also pushes the envelope in strangeness (Kuato, three tits, etc.) and violence and smuggles in some subtext. Watch THE RUNNING MAN again to see how this type of movie can be done not nearly as well (but admittedly still fun) by somebody who’s not Verhoeven.
I thought maybe we could change Drew’s mind on this one until I saw what he said about STARSHIP TROOPERS. If it’s so on-the-nose with the satire how come so many people at the time thought it was seriously pro-fascism, and had no idea what it was satirizing? Seems like it took 5-10 years before the mainstream caught on to that one. I mean it didn’t seem subtle to me either but it plays it so straight it confused people.
“If (Starship Troopers) is so on-the-nose with the satire how come so many people at the time thought it was seriously pro-fascism, and had no idea what it was satirizing?”
I think this is a really interesting point, Vern. I don’t remember what the initial reaction to Starship Troopers was (although the movie has clearly risen in prestige and cult status over time), having seen it at a much later date, but I remember seeing Total Recall as a kid and loving it as a pure action picture. The subversive nature of the film went totally over my head.
I think this is the real genius of Paul Verhoeven, and great satirists in general: If you want to watch a film like Starship Troopers as nothing but a pure, kickass space marine film, you can. But if you want to watch Starship Troopers as a genre deconstruction that lampoons blind patriotism and jingoistic war propaganda, you can do that too.
“the Thinking Man’s Action Picture.”
Vlaszlo, Total Recall is a lot of things, but thinking man’s action picture is not one of them. You don’t have to think about Total Recall all that much.
As for the violence, what is the obsession some of you have with wholly unnecessary violence? It’s pointless and serves nothing in that particular film. Verhoeven loves the over the top violence, but rarely does it have any meaning, except for maybe Robocop.
“because the brilliant performer in Arnold Schwarzenegger”
LOL! Have you lost your frickin’ mind. Arnold and brilliant in the same sentence? I like many of Arnold’s movies, but he is not brilliant in any way. He is a shit, one-note actor. Colin Farrell shows more range and acting ability in that one trailer than Arnold ever showed his entire career.
“Removing Mars and replacing Arnold/Verhoeven with Colin/Wiseman = weak, top to bottom. ”
Could it possibly be because Wiseman wanted someone who could actually act, rather than some big dumb oaf like Schwarzenegger? As for there being no Mars, if you had a clue, you would know that in Dick’s short story, there was no Mars. The character never went to Mars. He only had vague memories of it.
Wait… so does all the action take place on Earth?
Does this mean he does not get his azz to Mahz?
In the original short story, the character never went to Mars. There was no Mars. He only vague memories of it.
The David Cronenberg version would have been interesting, starring William Hurt. He spent a year writing it but Dino de Laurentiis wanted an action movie. So Cronenberg needed a flick fast and did “The Fly”. Probably wouldn’t have made as much as the Arnold version so they probably wouldn’t be remaking it. And I probably wouldn’t be writing this. The paths not taken…
Bill Night as Kuato!!! C’mon, you can’t tell me that doesn’t excite you. Even if he’s not a stomach monster :P
Hello Drew, I just wanted to say that I think your way off with your dismantle of the original Total Recall. I am not a super fan boy of the original but I do believe that it is a great 80’s cult action flick. I agree that Arnold does not make a believable regular normal guy. But it’s freaking Arnold man, and that doesn’t take away from the movie at all in my opinion. I also disagree with you on the two scenes where Quaid fights and realizes he’s not who he thinks he is. In the new traier it seems way more cartoony when Colin Farrell starts fighting the guys and he’s like Super Farrell and the camera is just flying around because it looks cool. In the original when Arnold is taken in to the alley and is about to be killed by his friend then he just blinks and takes out all of them, it at least looks like something a regular guy with training in hand to hand combat can do. And it’s shot basic and simple so we the audience can see everything that’s happening, no need for fancy flying camerawork. I’m sorry man but Veerhoven is a true filmmaker that made classic 80 & 90’s cult flicks. He made movies that other people wouldn’t have made and I appreciate that. I love that his films were dirty and raw. It give them a uniqueness. And by the way I wonder if they didn’t show or mention Mars in the trailer because of John Carter. I’m a big fan of Collin Farrell and Bryan Cranston so I hope that the film is really good but from my view putting down the original Recall in favor of this new remake polished one is just not ok. Thanks for reading my long comment.
What makes you think he put down the original film simply to make this one look better? The original film is not the be all and end all some of you make it out to be. It’s camp-fest. It’s filled with bad acting, stilted dialogue, and cheesy one-liners. That much can’t be debated, and great films don’t have those things.
I respect our opinion about the Verhoeven version (although I don’t really agree with it), but you can’t tell me that that new trailer, that looks like a visual mix of I, ROBOT and MINORITY REPORT doesn’t look already dated either.
I’m not sure what your definition of dated is, but the this trailer, at least from a visual standpoint, looks amazing. It doesn’t come close to looking dated, especially when compared to the original. When you see the original, you immediately think 1980s. Minority Report is not dated, and it’s a decade old. I doubt this film will be all that dated.
I’m totally with you on the ugliness of the original version. One thing that slightly bothers me about this is how it appears to be a straight copy of that plotwise, with no interesting update or effort to create a new take. While agree about big FX movies dating instantly, I have to say I love the multi-ethnic aesthetic they’re going for here. It reminds me of what Michael Winterbottom was aiming at with Code 46, only with a zillion times the budget (and a zillionth of the intelligence).
Me too – it’s properly thought-out and thought-through, and it’s just typical of Winterbottom that he brings the same brain & heart to sci-fi as all his other movies. Beautiful soundtrack by David Holmes too.
YES! YES! YES! This is EXACTLY what I want out of a remake! And I choose that word specifically because this is, as Drew said, a remake. Everything about this works for me. The original was a great movie… for a 13 year old kid. “Wow, three boobs! I barely ever get to see TWO!” And it’s true, Arnold was the wrong choice for that film. Unlike Drew, this DID shoot near the top of my must-see list. I will be there, opening night, and I will hold zero baggage from the original to weigh down my opinion of this one. Verhoeven may be a brilliant filmmaker, but that doesn’t mean his film can’t be improved upon. Those robot soldier guys are something right out of the area of my brain labeled “things I want to see in movies.” I think this may have been a perfect marriage of director and material. Sure, Wiseman does over the top, but I’ll be damned if it doesn’t look like he’s reigned it in the right direction this time around. I am 100% sold on this.
Hey I went to Total Recall and got a kick out of it, it entertained me. However, when Arnie is lumbering around acting all normal there were a few chuckles in the audience. When Arnie took out those guys in the alley and then acted all surprised by it people burst out laughing. Everyone was having fun watching Arnold and that’s great.
Now with Colin Farrel in the role we can watch an actor inhabit a character and truly submerge ourselves in that world for the 90 or so minutes we’re in the theatre.
Plue Kate Beckinsale and Jessica Biel in the same movie? Even if it was a remake to “Junior” I would just shut up and go.
I find it interesting that it is the moment where Quaid “snaps” and reveals his training is the one you like in this trailer, because it was the one which just killed this film for me. It is a good idea, but the way in which it is executed looks absured, as if it is a video game cut scene. Granted, that might be an intentional point of satire, but given Len Wiseman’s past work, I somehow doubt that was what he was intending.
You are grasping at straws to criticize this film, for no other reason than some ridiculous nostalgia for the highly overrated original. That scene looks great, and Farrell pulls it off convincingly. He also shows more emotion and natural acting ability in that one scene than Schwarzenegger ever showed in the original film, or any other of his films.
Hey, if you like video game cut scenes, then more power to you.
The moment where Quaid snaps in this version seems ripped execution and tone wise right out of Bourne Identity which is cool to me, hey if you’re gonna steal, steal from the best. Do I have any faith in this movie? Not really simply for the fact of who is in the drivers seat. Doesn’t matter who stars when it comes to Sci-Fi or Horror, the director is the star, if you went CRAZY for Underworld or watching John McClane take down a jet in Die Hard 4 then you should be happy, if not, approach with caution.
p.s. you’re totally wrong imho about Verhoeven’s post Robocop work — those movies have grown to Mt. Everest stature compared to recent blockbusters.
Paul Verhoeven is capable of better? What more could you want? The problem with all this cinematic vampirism is that the victim has to be dragged down to show that it is “needed”. Leave Verhoeven’s movie alone, thanks very much. Nobody else could do what he did with SF in the decade starting with Robocop. That’s plain to see in all the terrible knockoffs of his movies, of which this is just the latest and most obvious. Even with all that post production candy floss, Wiseman’s retread still looks less convincing than Verhoeven’s overpriced sets. And John Cho ain’t no Roy Brocksmith either.
Who are you kidding? Most of Verhoeven’s films the second half of his career have sucked to high heaven, and there have been many directors who have done far better with sci-fi than Verhoeven ever could. Total Recall is fun, but overrated. Starship Troopers, Hollow Man, and Showgirls is absolute crap.
As for Wiseman’s retread, it’s look a hell of a lot more convincing than Verhoeven’s over-produced future world. As for Roy Brocksmith, surely you aren’t holding him out as some thespian? The cast in this blows the doors off of the original. Whether the film will be good, who can tell at this point.
Very good article, although I enjoyed the Arnie movie more than you did. It was silly and campy, but good fun. However nowhere near in the same league as Robocop, of course.
I look forward to this remake a great deal. The cast is great and the action in the trailer looks tremendous. I’m booking my ticket.
I think from the trailer (and I can’t explain why I think this) that this movie is going to show more ambiguity between what’s real and what’s a dream, whereas throughout the Arnold version didn’t give you much reason to question that Mars was real.
uh, you need to rewatch Total Recall. There’s LOTS of material that suggests Quaid loses his mind in the Recall machine and most of the movie is a dream.
The art design of the future cityscape in this new version looks incredible. I’m planning to buy a ticket just for that — even though the plot looks like a pretty close copy of the original.
This blog was refreshing for three reasons:
1) you’re the first blogger I’ve read who actually thought it looked good. I’m not a Len Wiseman fan either, but I’m really digging the look of this. This tech-oriented tone is more my speed of Hollywood sci-fi than the more fantasy oriented Hollywood sci-fi of John Carter. I also didn’t know that Bryan Cranston was gonna play the main baddie, and that is an immediate +10 in interest.
2) you don’t hold the original sacred. I like that movie, but it’s not even close to what I’d call a classic and it’s not a pimple on the ass of Robocop.
3) and here’s the most refreshing one: your dismissal of Starship Troopers. Good god is it nice to read that. Every year I see more and more people calling that film a masterpiece. Hell, just recently the usually astute FILM CRIT HULK called it a masterpiece. I just don’t get it. It’s way too long, it’s repetitive, it’s laughably acted, and the satire is as obvious and subtle as a decapitation.
Vaguely related: unless I missed something, aren’t we about 4 months over due for a podcast? I’d love to hear you and Scott tackle this trailer and Verhoeven in general.
The one thing I’ve noticed about a Verhoeven movie, good or bad, is people die the most messiest, goriest deaths I’ve ever seen in a movie!
I didn’t like the Verhoeven Recall at all, but I have to admit that one bit made me happy: the throwaway moment with the fake-head disguise that explodes. It was no big deal, except it was the closest any PK Dick adaptation has come to capturing how totally goofy Dick’s ideas often were (I’m pretty sure that particular gag was borrowed from something similar in his novel UBIK). He really never wrote about shiny rational-looking worlds like Minority Report, or glamorous ruins like Blade Runner– he proposed gadgets that did totally stupid things, money made out of vegetables, TV reporters in clown suits. Verhoeven definitely wasn’t the right guy for that, I really can’t think who would be.
I’m going to have to agree with Drew wholeheartedly. Total Recall is a fun film, but a highly overrated one filled with subpar, overly campy acting performances, stilted dialogue, and corny one-liners. It’s a cheese fest from beginning to end. I also believe that this film will be superior in some ways to the original. Whether it will get a fair shake from critics and audiences because of it’s remake status, only time will tell.
As for Verhoeven, some of you people have lost your mind. Verhoeven is a mediocre to decent filmmaker at best(at least in the second half of his career), who has made some nice films, but he has made a lot of shit in his career. He is not the truly great filmmaker some of you are holding him out to be. He’s hit and miss. A few of his early films were very good and Robocop was good. Basic Instinct was mediocre, and relied on the shock value of it’s sex scenes more than relying on good storytelling. Total Recall is overrated, while Starship Troopers, Showgirls, and Hollow Man is big time dog shit. I actually think Verhoeven would be far better if he stuck to the style of films he made early in his career, because those were his best.
When it comes to satire in Verhoeven’s films, it is often accidental or already a part of the actually story he is making. Even when he does introduce his own satire in a film, it’s usually haphazard and weak.
As for Wiseman, I don’t think he’s a great filmmaker. I do think he’s a competent filmmaker who hasn’t really gotten a shot to do his own thing other than Underworld, and the Underworld films he directed were shot on miniscule, shoestring budgets. Otherwise he’s doing either a sequel or a remake. Live Free Or Die Hard was far better than it ever had any right in being. It’s easily the best of the Die Hard sequels, it received very good critical reception, and made more money than any Die Hard ever. The only problem with that film is the studio cut it up to get a PG-13 rating. He also directed to the two hour pilot to the new Hawaii Five-O series, and it too was very good. As for Total Recall, it’s hard to judge a film based on a trailer. I think the trailer looks great. But I’ve seen great trailers to bad movies, and vice versa. We’ll see.
Wiseman may not be another Christopher Nolan or Steven Spielberg, but he is a damn sight better than Michael Bay, Stephen Sommers, Paul WS Anderson, Renny Harlin, Joel Schumacher, Roland Emmerich, Rob Cohen and Dominic Sena.
“When it comes to satire in Verhoeven’s films, it is often accidental or already part of the actually (? sp) story he is making.”
You seriously expect me to believe that the satire in Robocop is accidental, Joe? Or Starship Troopers? Have you read the original Robert Heinlein novel? It’s a straight jingoistic space marine story that was totally subverted for its theatrical release.
And I can see why you think some of us who praise Paul Verhoeven have lost our mind, considering you think Len Wiseman’s film catalogue is better than Michael Bay (The Rock, Transformers), Stephen Sommers (The Mummy, Deep Rising), Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, The Long Kiss Goodnight), Joel Schumacher (The Lost Boys, Falling Down), and Roland Emmerich (Stargate, The Patriot).
That’s right, Len Wiseman. The guy who’s directed nothing but the Underworld films and Live Free or Die Hard, which, you believe, is the best Die Hard sequel, better than Harlin’s Die Hard 2, or John McTiernan’s Die Hard 3.
You know what, Joe, you don’t have to worry about us losing our minds. I’d rather be insane, and think of Verhoeven as a quality filmmaker, than live in a world where Wiseman is a “competent filmmaker who (just) hasn’t really gotten a shot (yet).”
Len Wiseman may not be a great filmmaker, but he is competent one. Live Free Or Die Hard was far better than it ever had any right in being. It received very good critical reception, and made more money the any Die Hard. It’s easily the best of the Die Hard sequels. Too bad the studio cut it up to sanitize it more for a PG-13 rating.
…man, Joe H. really went on a rampage in this comments section, didn’t he?
I have no idea what your agenda is, but it seems like you made the rookie mistake of overselling something you’re interested in to make a point. Not only are you okay with a remake and think the original wasn’t perfect, but LEN WISEMAN IS A *GREAT* FILMMAKER WHO GETS BETTER AND SMARTER EVERYDAY MAYBE BETTER THAN VERHOEVEN EVEN WHOSE MOVIES ARE STUPID JUST SAYING AND THE NUANCED FACIAL PERFORMANCE OF COLIN FARRELL IN THAT SCENE WHERE HE KILLS EVERYONE IN THE ROOM ACK–SPOOGE.
I’m not a critic but part of the audience and I liked the original Total Recall. No one goes to see a movie so they can slice it and dice it. They go for the entertainment and it was thoroughly entertaining. I am just now watching the newer version and it appears to fit the actors they chose to play in the movie. I am not fond of Colin Farrell at all so this put me off from watching it for a long time. I just don’t like this actor. Just like I didn’t like him in the remake of Fright Night. But all in all these movies are entertaining and that is all that matters but if this movie bombed I would say it was because of the choice of lead actor.