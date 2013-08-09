Watch: Trailer for ‘The Star Wars’ miniseries depicts George Lucas’ original vision for ‘Star Wars’

(CBR)

USA Today has premiered the trailer for “The Star Wars”, the upcoming Dark Horse miniseries based on George Lucas” rough draft for his 1977 blockbuster. Announced in April at WonderCon, the project is written by LucasBooks Executive Editor J.W. Rinzler and drawn by Mike Mayhew.

Lucas” original 1974 version, called “The Star Wars”, featured elements that found their way, in substantially altered form, into ground-breaking movie franchise: “lazer swords,” Jedi Annikin Starkiller, General Luke Skywalker, an alien Han Solo, and evil Sith Knights.

“You can teach a college course on how he got from that story to his first “Star Wars” film,” Rinzler tells the newspaper. “Francis Ford Coppola read the rough draft and thought it was pretty good. He wasn”t really sure why George was changing it.”

The eight-issue miniseries debuts Sept. 4.